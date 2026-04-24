The standing committee of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday approved a comprehensive set of proposals covering sanitation, infrastructure, healthcare and education; thereby fast-tracking pending civic projects across the twin city, officials said on Thursday.

Several infrastructure and civic works across wards were approved. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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A meeting, chaired by standing committee chairman Abhishek Barne, was held at the PCMC headquarters in the presence of municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, additional commissioners, and senior officials from multiple departments.

To strengthen sanitation and environmental management, the committee approved awareness campaigns on waste segregation and collection, along with appointing agencies to support cleanliness drives under national and state initiatives. Third-party inspection of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and operational improvements at the Sangvi treatment facility were sanctioned.

Several infrastructure and civic works across wards were approved. These include developing roads in newly merged areas, constructing and repairing footpaths and drainage systems, and laying pipelines. Monsoon preparedness works such as nullah cleaning and stormwater line repairs were approved. Besides, borewell construction and maintenance at Sangvi was cleared to improve water supply.

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{{^usCountry}} The committee approved urban beautification and civic utility projects; including installation of decorative lighting poles on the Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj bridge at Ravet, and deployment of skilled manpower for electrical works at Talera. A web and mobile-based monitoring system for the garden department was sanctioned to improve operational efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee approved urban beautification and civic utility projects; including installation of decorative lighting poles on the Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj bridge at Ravet, and deployment of skilled manpower for electrical works at Talera. A web and mobile-based monitoring system for the garden department was sanctioned to improve operational efficiency. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The committee approved action against unauthorised constructions at Ravet, Kiwale and Walhekarwadi; along with provision of machinery for drainage cleaning. The committee sanctioned various minor civic works across multiple wards as well as payments for staff at the Nehrunagar dog sterilisation centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The committee approved action against unauthorised constructions at Ravet, Kiwale and Walhekarwadi; along with provision of machinery for drainage cleaning. The committee sanctioned various minor civic works across multiple wards as well as payments for staff at the Nehrunagar dog sterilisation centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a major focus on healthcare infrastructure, the committee approved fire safety audit-related works and repair measures at Akurdi hospital and other civic health facilities. Similar fire safety compliance works were cleared for administrative buildings, schools and the G D Madgulkar theatre in Akurdi. Additionally, maintenance, repair and operational upgrades for sewage treatment plants (STPs) and hospital equipment systems were sanctioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a major focus on healthcare infrastructure, the committee approved fire safety audit-related works and repair measures at Akurdi hospital and other civic health facilities. Similar fire safety compliance works were cleared for administrative buildings, schools and the G D Madgulkar theatre in Akurdi. Additionally, maintenance, repair and operational upgrades for sewage treatment plants (STPs) and hospital equipment systems were sanctioned. {{/usCountry}}

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The committee approved multiple education-related initiatives aimed at improving learning outcomes and increasing enrolment in civic schools. This includes distribution of school materials for students from classes 1 to 10, and procurement of smart fitness equipment kits for four civic schools. Additionally, modernisation of the MSCIT centre at Akurdi secondary school was approved.

To boost municipal revenue, the civic body will undertake radio-based awareness campaigns to enhance property tax collection. The committee also cleared procurement of 65-inch LED televisions for administrative use, and approved staffing support for sanitation at the Krantiveer Chaphekar Bandhu national museum at Chinchwad.

Addressing the meeting, Barne said that the decisions are aimed at accelerating long-pending works while improving the quality of civic services. “Several pending projects related to healthcare, education and infrastructure have been expedited to ensure sustainable urban development. We have prioritised strengthening schools; improving hospital safety; and completing pre-monsoon works such as drainage cleaning. Our focus remains on transparency and timely execution,” he said.

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