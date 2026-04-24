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PCMC standing committee clears proposals covering sanitation, infra, healthcare & education

Barne said that the decisions are aimed at accelerating long-pending works while improving the quality of civic services

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 05:16 am IST
By Vicky Pathare
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The standing committee of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday approved a comprehensive set of proposals covering sanitation, infrastructure, healthcare and education; thereby fast-tracking pending civic projects across the twin city, officials said on Thursday.

Several infrastructure and civic works across wards were approved. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A meeting, chaired by standing committee chairman Abhishek Barne, was held at the PCMC headquarters in the presence of municipal commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi, additional commissioners, and senior officials from multiple departments.

To strengthen sanitation and environmental management, the committee approved awareness campaigns on waste segregation and collection, along with appointing agencies to support cleanliness drives under national and state initiatives. Third-party inspection of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and operational improvements at the Sangvi treatment facility were sanctioned.

Several infrastructure and civic works across wards were approved. These include developing roads in newly merged areas, constructing and repairing footpaths and drainage systems, and laying pipelines. Monsoon preparedness works such as nullah cleaning and stormwater line repairs were approved. Besides, borewell construction and maintenance at Sangvi was cleared to improve water supply.

The committee approved multiple education-related initiatives aimed at improving learning outcomes and increasing enrolment in civic schools. This includes distribution of school materials for students from classes 1 to 10, and procurement of smart fitness equipment kits for four civic schools. Additionally, modernisation of the MSCIT centre at Akurdi secondary school was approved.

To boost municipal revenue, the civic body will undertake radio-based awareness campaigns to enhance property tax collection. The committee also cleared procurement of 65-inch LED televisions for administrative use, and approved staffing support for sanitation at the Krantiveer Chaphekar Bandhu national museum at Chinchwad.

Addressing the meeting, Barne said that the decisions are aimed at accelerating long-pending works while improving the quality of civic services. “Several pending projects related to healthcare, education and infrastructure have been expedited to ensure sustainable urban development. We have prioritised strengthening schools; improving hospital safety; and completing pre-monsoon works such as drainage cleaning. Our focus remains on transparency and timely execution,” he said.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC standing committee clears proposals covering sanitation, infra, healthcare & education
Home / Cities / Pune / PCMC standing committee clears proposals covering sanitation, infra, healthcare & education
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