PCMC to construct 30 elevated water tanks to address shortage

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has initiated work towards increasing the water storage and distribution capacity in the limits and has started construction of 30 new elevated tanks and 70 km of main water lines to streamline the supply. The civic body for the past 18 months has been working on the project being implemented in four phases and has received funds of around ₹ 42 crore from the central government. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The civic body is spending ₹238 crore for the project under which pump houses, elevated water tanks, and main water channels connecting water tanks throughout the city will be done, said officials.

The project is being executed considering the estimated population rise of the twin city in 2041 which is expected to be completed in the current year.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, said, Pimpri-Chinchwad is a preferred location for citizens to live considering the facilities and infrastructure in the city.

“The ongoing work will provide abundant water to the citizens and increase the water efficiency of the city,” he said.

Under the government’s ‘Amrit 1 Scheme’ which aims to provide abundant water to the citizens, high-density polyethylene water pipes with leakage prevention have been laid in 60 per cent of the PCMC limits.

Also, medium-density polyethylene water pipes have been used to change 1, 25,000 old water connections and for all new water connections.

Project to boost water supply

Phase 1: ₹62.43 cr

Dudulgaon, Chovisawadi, Wadmukhwadi and Charholi – Construction work of main pipeline and 8 tanks

Phase 2: ₹59.43 cr

Chikhali, Moshi, and adjoining areas –Construction of main pipeline and 3 tanks

Phase 3: ₹ 64.66 cr

Bhosari, Wakad and Thergaon area– Construction of main pipeline and 9 tanks

Phase 4: ₹ 51.78 cr

Kiwale, Punawale and Tathawade area –Construction of main pipeline and 10 tanks