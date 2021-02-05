PCMC turns blind eye to trimming of trees by hoarding advertisers

Pune: Residents and activists claim that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has not taken action against advertisers who have pruned tree branches for better visibility of their hoardings across the city.

Residents allege that as growing leaves/branches obstruct their hoardings, they cut the branches, without getting the permission from the authorities.

“We are following up the issue since 2019. Despite a case been filed, the civic administration has not taken any major step,” said Tanay Patekar, social activist who works with NGO Angholichigoli.

Many trees have been trimmed or branches pruned at Kaspate chowk, Mankar chowk and Pimple Saudagar area.

“We have written many mails, reminders to the civic administration, PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar, mayor Usha Dhore, PCMC sky sign and license department and garden department for taking action against these advertisers, but still await action,” Patekar said.

PCMC garden superintendent Prakash Gaikwad said, “The sky sign and license department is the authority to look at this issue.”

According to the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995, any person who defaces any tree, fence, wall, monument statue, building – on conviction to be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with a fine which may extend to two thousand rupees or both.

“I am a regular commuter to Wakad-Hinjewadi road and every month I see a new hoarding and trimmed trees in front of it. It is disturbing, but is happening in most of the areas of PCMC,” said Saurabh Kakliya, IT professional.

“We are going to conduct a joint meeting with the garden department to find out if the trees which are trimmed or cut were illegal. We have received a few complaints and will take appropriate action,” said Nilesh Deshmukh, assistant commissioner, sky and license department, PCMC.

Juhi Sharma, PCMC resident said, “I have seen a tree reduced to half its height. On being asked, the person said to talk to his owner.”