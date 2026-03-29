PCMC warns developers of action over failure to provide assured water supply

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has warned developers of strict legal action if they fail to honour commitments to provide water supply to housing societies after handing over possession, officials said. The warning was issued during a review meeting held on Friday, in line with a public interest litigation heard by the Bombay High Court on April 10, 2023, regarding urban water supply issues. (HT)

Municipal commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said developers who submitted written undertakings assuring water supply must fulfil them. “If developers neglect this responsibility or unfairly shift the financial burden of water supply onto housing societies, stringent action will be taken,” he said.

The warning was issued during a review meeting held on Friday, in line with a public interest litigation heard by the Bombay High Court on April 10, 2023, regarding urban water supply issues. The meeting was chaired by divisional commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar and attended by senior officials from PCMC, Pune Municipal Corporation, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

Officials said a review of water scarcity in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune found that incomplete projects, such as the Bhama-Askhad and Andra water supply schemes, have made it impossible to ensure full coverage.

Pulkundwar stressed that developers must adhere to written guarantees given at the time of possession, requiring them to provide water at their own cost until civic infrastructure becomes fully operational. He directed civic bodies to initiate legal action against developers who fail to comply or pass on costs to residents.

The meeting also discussed improving transparency by publishing approved no-objection certificates (NOCs) and developers’ undertakings on municipal websites, enabling residents to verify their housing societies’ coverage under water supply schemes.

Suryavanshi urged residents facing water shortages to approach the civic water department. “Action will be taken as per rules to protect citizens’ interests and ensure accountability in water supply management. Until projects like Bhama-Askhad are fully operational, the responsibility of supplying water will remain with the developers,” he said.

Sanjeevan Sangale, chairman of the Chikhali Moshi Pimpri-Chinchwad Housing Societies Federation (CMPCHSF), welcomed the move. “After a decade-long demand by the Federation, the issue has finally been resolved. Developers who had given written undertakings to provide water at their own cost until the completion of Bhama-Askhad Phases 5 and 6 will now be held accountable. We thank the commissioner for this decision.”

Officials said the decision will improve accountability among developers, reduce financial burden on residents, and enhance transparency in urban water management.