Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Personnel being trained to investigate cybercrime: Pune police commissioner Gupta
pune news

Personnel being trained to investigate cybercrime: Pune police commissioner Gupta

Pune police commissioner said the move is to reduce pressure on the single cyberpolice station at Shivajinagar
By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:08 AM IST
Pune’s police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday said that ample efforts are being taken to ensure that police staffers are trained to detect cybercrimes. (HT)

PUNE Pune’s police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday said that ample efforts are being taken to ensure that police staffers are trained to detect cybercrimes. This is being done upskilling police personnel at police stations.

The idea is to reduce pressure on the single cyberpolice station at Shivajinagar, in the wake of a rising number of cybercrimes being reported across the city.

Gupta was addressing the media at Pune’s Patrakar Sangh.

“We have put a system in place and a lot of cybercrime cases are being detected which were not taking place earlier. A lot of improvement has happened. Every police station is being trained to handle cybercrime cases, particularly detection. We register the case at the cyberpolice station and the case is then sent to the respective police station for detection,” he said.

Replying to a query on an NCRB report stating that murders in the city have increased, and also crime in Pune has risen by 121 per cent, he said, “Statistics can be misleading. Actually, IPC 188 cases have increased during lockdown. Murders have risen, by one or two cases, as compared with the previous year.”

RELATED STORIES

Referring to the crackdown on auto drivers, commissioner Gupta said, “I am bringing RTO, PMPML, PMC and all stakeholders on one table wherein we will use technology and less manpower to curb incidents related to women safety. Whatever is needed will be done for the safety and security of women.”

On anti-terrorism measures, Gupta said that top priority was being given to anti-terrorism measures aimed at making the city safe for citizens.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

77 murders in Pune in 2020: NCRB data; highest in three years

Phadke subway in Kothrud reopens, others need attention

Researchers from Deccan College, IIT Kharagpur to study climate change during Indus Valley Civilisation

Pune district reports 898 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths on Thursday
TRENDING TOPICS
Engineer's Day 2021
Sirajuddin Haqqani
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
KBC 13
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP