Petition in HC seeking immersion on a first come, first served basis
Badhai Samaj Trust has filed a petition in HC requesting it to direct the administration to allow small Ganpati mandals to take out the immersion procession before the manache
Pune: Badhai Samaj Trust president Sanjay Badhai has filed a petition in the high court requesting it to direct the administration to allow small Ganpati mandals in the city to take out the immersion procession before the manache (traditionally most revered) Ganpatis for immersion. The petitioner is president of the Pune Badhai Samaj Trust which claims to be established in 1893 and is celebrating its 130th anniversary.
The petitioner through counsel Asim Sarode prayed before the court that it may set a time limit within which the Five Manache Ganpati Mandals should complete their procession on Anant Chaturdashi. Alternatively, the court may pass orders that the said five reputed mandals should allow other mandals to conduct the immersion process before their procession on a first come, first-served basis to avoid unnecessary delay. The petition is likely to be mentioned before the HC on Tuesday, said Badhai.
“Any tradition which discriminates between one another is liable to be struck down and discarded permanently and the court may be pleased to pass such an order. Kindly direct the Pune police to keep a check on the limit for the loudspeakers and noise pollution levels during all festivals that have processions and register offences,” Badhai said before the court. He requested the court to issue order and make a rule regarding non-discrimination in an immersion procession not for just this year but for all the following years too.
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
