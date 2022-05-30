Petrol dealers in Maha to go on one day protest on May 31

Petrol dealers across Maharashtra including Pune will protest by not purchasing fuel for one day on Tuesday, May 31, demanding increase in dealer margin/commission which has not been incremented since 2017.

According to Ali Daruwala, the national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealers’ Association, even as the dealers are on strike, petrol pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will operate as usual.

“The customers can fill fuel in their vehicles as petrol pumps in the city will remain open. Only the dealers have decided not to purchase fuel for a day from the government,” Daruwala said.

According to Petrol Dealers’ Association (PDA), pump owners have also incurred huge losses to the tune of crores of rupees when the prices dropped by ₹8 a litre for petrol and ₹ 6 for diesel a few days back due to cut in excise duty at the Centre.

The dealers said, they often have to incur loses when petrol or diesel prices go down as they stock fuel at higher rates and have to sell at lower /revised rates

The protest will also take place at petrol pumps other states including Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, parts of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar among other states.