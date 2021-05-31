Petrol price breaches 100/litre-mark in Pune following 16th rate hike in May

Pune: From Monday, petrol will cost ₹100.15/ litre in Pune, in the first instance of the auto fuel crossing ₹100-mark in the city. Petrol price has shot past Rs-100/litre mark in many cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, in the past week.

Petrol’s price in Pune was hiked by ₹0.28/litre and diesel by ₹0.27/litre to reach ₹90.71/ litre. It was the 16th hike in fuel prices in May. The price of per litre of power petrol has reached ₹103.83 in the city, said Ali Daruwala, spokesperson, All India Petrol Dealers’ Association.

The current rally in fuel prices began after a two-month break from May 4 following the announcement of results for assembly elections in four states and one Union territory on May 3. Petrol in Pune was then priced at ₹96.62 per litre and diesel at ₹86.32 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel has since risen by ₹3.83/litre and ₹4.42/litre respectively across the country.

Petrol is now selling for more than ₹100/litre in several cities of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Daruwala said, “Basic price is ₹36.11. Excise duty levied by the central government is ₹32.90. Tax collected by state governments on fuel is VAT and cess which is ₹17.25 and ₹10.12 respectively. Dealer margin is approximately ₹3.07 and transportation and other expenses constitute almost ₹0.70. There could be variation by a few paises.”

Activists have been demanding that fuels be brought under GST so that the prices can be stabilised. “Common people are already under financial setback because of Covid pandemic and the lockdown. Increasing fuel prices have added to their misery. State and central governments should provide them relief in terms of taxes collected on fuels,” said Vivek Velankar, president, Sajag Nagrik Manch Pune.

Transport associations have been demanding an intervention by the government to bring the diesel prices in control. “We have raised our demand with the union finance minister. Because of Covid curbs there are only 30% transportation activities which are being conducted. Passenger transport is very less. Most of the business operators in this sector have sustained major losses. The fuel prices have broken all the records. There should be immediate regulation of these prices,” said Baba Shinde, director (Maharashtra), All India Motor Transport Congress.

Vivek Kondhalkar, a resident of the Ambegaon Budruk in Pune, said that the soaring fuel prices have made the lives of people difficult. “Those who need to step out of the houses for work even in these curbs are finding it difficult to afford the fuel rates. A substantial part of the salary is going into filling the fuel tank. I am surprised why no one is raising a voice against this,” said Kondhalkar.