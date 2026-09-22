PGs pull down signboards as PMC shuts 10 more on 4th day of crackdown

Several paying guest (PG) accommodations, hostels and study centres across Pune city have started removing their name and signboards amid the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) ongoing fire-safety crackdown, civic officials said.

The action was the fourth consecutive day of drive. All 10 establishments were closed after violations were found. (HT)

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On Monday, the PMC fire brigade shut down 10 PG accommodations in Viman Nagar that were found violating fire-safety and other civic norms. The action was the fourth consecutive day of drive. All 10 establishments were closed after violations were found.

The fire brigade has been inspecting PGs, hostels, coaching classes and study centres across the city following directions issued by PMC municipal commissioner, Naval Kishor Ram, on Friday.

According to PMC officials, missing signboards present a fresh challenge because the civic administration relies on visible identification to locate and inspect such establishments. PMC fire brigade chief Ganesh Sonune said, “Even if they have removed signboards, the establishments will be tracked down and action taken as per rules.”

During inspections, officials found that several establishments lacked permissions for building construction, drainage, water supply, tree department, structural safety, property tax and fire department no-objection certificates, according to the fire brigade. Besides, some coaching classes lacked even basic fire-safety arrangements. These arrangements included two exit doors, emergency escape routes, fire-fighting equipment, staircases, passages and permanent or temporary fire-safety systems, they said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials issued notices to these establishments under the provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949. They have been directed to submit the required authorised documents and complete the necessary compliance with the Fire Department/Building Department within seven days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials issued notices to these establishments under the provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006, the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, and the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949. They have been directed to submit the required authorised documents and complete the necessary compliance with the Fire Department/Building Department within seven days. {{/usCountry}}

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