Locals raise a stink over garbage on Kondhwa Budruk Road

For residents of a large number of housing societies who use survey number 5 Kondhwa Budruk Road for their daily commute, navigating the route is a nightmare thanks to the piles of garbage and waste dumped on the road. The residents claim that despite repeated complaints to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), no action has been taken to clear the garbage.

Uncleared garbage at survey number 5 Kondhwa Budruk Road. (HT PHOTO)

Atul Jain, a resident, said, “I take this road daily and since the last few months, huge amounts of garbage and waste are being dumped on the road. Half the road is covered with garbage and pedestrians find it difficult to walk. Even two-wheeler riders have to risk slipping over the garbage and falling down. I have personally complained to the PMC workers and to its Arogya Kothi contractors and asked them to clear the road but no action has been taken.”

Shaila Kasat, also a resident, said, “It has become a nightmare for women, children and the elderly to travel on this road. We need to step out of our society daily to buy vegetables or grocery or for some other work. The entire road stinks due to the garbage and the PMC is not lifting a finger to clean the road.”

The Kondhwa Budruk Road is the only option for residents of several big societies in the vicinity. A senior official from the PMC solid waste department on condition of anonymity said, “There might be an issue on the part of the workers or contractors who have been allotted this area for cleaning and garbage pickup. Still, we will immediately check and the garbage lying on the road will be soon cleared.”

