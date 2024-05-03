Pimpri-Chinchwad forum releases citizens’ manifesto

The Pimpri Chinchwad Citizen Forum (PCCF) and Connecting NGO PCMC (a group of over 40 active NGOs) on Thursday released a citizens’ manifesto to be presented to candidates contesting from Maval and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies. The twin city is part of two Lok Sabha constituencies with Pimpri-Chinchwad under Maval and Bhosari part of Shirur. (HT PHOTO)

The document details steps to be taken for the betterment of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents. The twin city is part of two Lok Sabha constituencies with Pimpri-Chinchwad under Maval and Bhosari part of Shirur.

The manifesto covers focus areas like citizen rights and laws, citizen participatory governance, health and hygiene, education and skills, environment and energy, water management, smart policing and justice, information communication technology, traffic and mobility, urban planning and designing, industry economic development, arts and culture, food and tourism and sports and fitness.

PCCF seeks creation of a new Lok Sabha constituency “Pimpri-Chinchwad” by incorporating the existing three city Vidhan Sabha constituencies and adjacent constituencies (Maval, Khed, Mulshi) or area under Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The leaders need to advocate for decentralisation of the current jurisdiction of various government offices by establishing separate centres specifically for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The forum has demanded constitutional amendment which will give powers for citizen governance like area sabha implementation, citizens’ right to seek termination and transfer of civic employees, provision to file criminal cases against civic employees for dereliction of duty and deliberate delays in work.

Key demands

Ensure every citizen has access to affordable and quality healthcare facilities within a reasonable distance and enhance primary healthcare infrastructure and services in rural and remote areas

Ensure availability of clean drinking water, proper sanitation facilities, and waste management systems in every ward

Advocate for the full and effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Complete ban on plastic bags and seized plastic should be treated as per environmental norms with 100% ownership and operation of waste collection, management, processing, and disposal should be with corporations

River development projects to be banned, only river rejuvenation from source to sea

Remove encroachment, build retaining walls and resettle slumps, protect and rejuvenate riparian zones along rivers

GIS tagging of every nullah in river basins for better planning and monitoring and STPs should be equipped with backup solar power to ensure uninterrupted service.

33% green cover of native species. Make available compost, native plants at concessional rates at all nurseries.

Increase air pollution monitoring units and air purifiers across the city.

Expedite water withdrawal from Bhama-Askhed and Andhra dams.

Adhering to court orders, PCMC should not give permission to new properties unless they ensure adequate water supply.