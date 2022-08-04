Pimpri-Chinchwad police busts low CIBIL score loan racket, three held
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons allegedly running a fake loans’ racket in Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The police said that the accused advertised on social media as offering help to secure loans between ₹1 crore and ₹100 crore despite having a low CIBIL score. The police said that the accused charged ₹5 lakh in cash as commission for sanctioning loans of ₹1 crore. However, after charging the commission, the loan amounts never got sanctioned.
The accused – arrested on July 24 - have been identified as Radhika Yatish Ambekar, a resident of Kalyan west; Sandip Samudre, 37, a resident of Dombivali; and Jayjeet Ramsane, 36, a resident of Kalyan east.
Shriram Pralhad Pingale, 43, a resident of Kothrud, Pune, filed a police complaint at the Hinjewadi police station on July 23. In his complaint, Pingale said that he approached Jalaram enterprise through a social media advertisement. They were ready to lend him ₹1 crore against which they charged a commission of ₹5 lakh in cash. Pingale suspected something was wrong and lodged a police complaint.
Following the complaint, the police raided the Jalaram enterprise office based in Teerth Techno space in Baner and found that the said company had failed to provide necessary documents prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for lending. During the raid, the police seized 13 computers, seven mobile phones and loan-related documents submitted by customers. During the raid, the police also found that Jalaram enterprise had received three loan applications with the required amount of ₹3 crore, ₹2 crore and ₹1.5 crore. The police immediately called the concerned parties and informed about the police raid.
VV Muglikar, senior police inspector, said that during the raid, they found that Jalaram enterprise recruited seven women without offering a job letter. The manager of the company, Ambekar, did not have valid documents and was consequently arrested under relevant sections. Muglikar further said that they had informed the Thane and Navi Mumbai police regarding the same and that they would take action accordingly.
Police sources said that Ambekar was earlier working in the Navi Mumbai office and considering her performance, Samudre (who runs the company) deputed her at the Pune office with new staff. During interrogation, it was revealed that each office staffer used to call 50 possible customers every day and ask them to visit the office for more details. A case has been registered at the Hinjewadi police station under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 511 (attempting to commit offences) and 34 (acts carried out by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
NOCs not being issued: Miffed colonisers take out protest march against state govt in Ludhiana
Up in arms over the non-issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) against plots and FIRs being lodged against colonisers, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association took out a protest march against the state government in Field Ganj area on Thursday. The protesting colonisers took out the march from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to Jagraon bridge near the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
-
MUNPL ties up with Indian Bank for short-term loan of ₹250 crore
Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited, a joint venture of NTPC Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Uttpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), has tied up with the Indian Bank for a short-term loan of Rs 250 crore, informed MUNPL officials here on Thursday. Field general manager of Indian Bank, Binoy Kumar Singh expressed his pleasure in the bank's association with MUNPL. It is worth mentioning that during FY 2021-22 MUNPL achieved a profit of Rs 278 crore.
-
Students skip Class 11 admission, prepare for entrance exams instead
Many prominent colleges are worried that most of the students with higher marks in the Class 11 round 1 merit list declared yesterday are not in the race to take admissions. The main reason behind the drop in cut-offs this year given by colleges and education experts is that most students with higher marks have already taken admissions in private coaching institutes along with preparing for various entrance exams after Class 12 board exams.
-
SORAON MURDER INCIDENT: Vagabond criminal gangs under scanner, six suspects detained
The Prayagraj police have detained half a dozen suspects in connection with the brutal killing of an elderly man and serious injuries inflicted on 65-year-old Prem Prakash Mishra's wife at Judapur Dandu village in Soraon area of the trans-Ganga region of the district late on August 1. They are being questioned about their whereabouts on the night of the incident, police said. Neerja was admitted to the hospital where her condition is still serious.
-
PMPML takes back decision on diversion of buses
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited has scrapped its earlier decision to divert long route buses on Bajirao and Shivaji roads via Deccan and Ferguson college roads. Earlier on July 27, PMPML announced that all buses except the Punyadasham small buses plying on Shivaji road and Bajirao road will be diverted to Jangali Maharaj road and Fergusson college road from July 28.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics