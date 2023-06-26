Pimpri-Chinchwad police hold meeting ahead of Bakri Eid, Ashadhi Ekadashi

Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday conducted a meeting with Muslim masjid representatives ahead of Bakri Eid and Ashadhi Ekadashi to maintain law and order and peace in the city, said police. During the meeting, cops urged citizens not to spread hate posts against any community on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Kakasaheb Dole, DCP (Zone 2) Pimpri Chinchwad police said, “We have conducted a meeting with all Muslim masjid representatives and requested to prevent the slaughter of cow and its progeny in the locality.’’

Dole further told that ahead of Bakri Eid and Ashadhi Ekadashi police are continuously monitoring various posts forwarded on social media. During the meeting, cops urged citizens not to spread hate posts against any community on social media.

“Police will take strict action if we find anyone spreading disturbing religious posts on social media during Bakri Eid and Ashadhi Ekadashi,” said Dole.