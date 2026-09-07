Pimpri-Chinchwad police seize 55.16 lakh property linked to drug trade

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday seized immovable property worth around ₹55.16 lakh, allegedly acquired using money generated through the illegal trade in narcotic substances.

An order was subsequently issued to freeze the property. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police took this action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Junaid Khan, identified as a gang leader, and his wife Fauzia Suleman Sati alias Khan, in connection with a case registered at the Sangvi police station.

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According to police, 55.29 grams of mephedrone had earlier been seized from the accused in the case. Sections of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) were also invoked during the investigation.

During the probe, police allegedly found that the accused had purchased immovable property using proceeds from the illegal drug trade. The property, registered in Fauzia’s name, is located at Garade village in Purandar taluka, Pune district, and comprises three gunthas (around 3,000 sq ft) of land along with a structure. The property’s estimated value is ₹55.16 lakh.

After the investigation established that the property was allegedly purchased with proceeds from drug trafficking, the investigating officers submitted a proposal to the competent authority in Mumbai for action under the NDPS Act.

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{{^usCountry}} The authority examined the proposal, scrutinised the available evidence and completed the hearing process before concluding that the property was acquired from proceeds of illegal drug trafficking. An order was subsequently issued to freeze the property. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The authority examined the proposal, scrutinised the available evidence and completed the hearing process before concluding that the property was acquired from proceeds of illegal drug trafficking. An order was subsequently issued to freeze the property. {{/usCountry}}

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