Pimpri-Chinchwad police seize banned gutkha worth ₹91 lakh
PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested one person and seized banned gutkha worth ₹91 lakh from his possession on the Pune-Nashik highway on Sunday.
The accused, a tempo driver, has been identified as Ganesh Vitthal Bhadale (32) of Koyali village, Khed tehsil in Pune district.
Acting on a tip-off that a tempo carrying banned gutkha would pass through the Pune-Nashik highway, the Chakan police laid a trap and intercepted the vehicle at Rohkal phata.
Banned gutkha worth ₹91,20,000 containing scented tobacco, paan masala products were found in the tempo. Gutkha and tempo, totally worth ₹1.20 crore, were seized. Assistant police inspector Vikram Gaikwad is investigating the case.
In 2012, the Maharashtra government first imposed a ban on the consumption, production, sale, distribution and storage of gutkha, paan masala and other related products, considering several proven health hazards of these items. In 2019, the ban was renewed. The state police units and the food and drug administration (FDA) have the powers to seize and conduct raids in connection to gutkha and paan masala.
-
10% more TB detections this year
Even as Covid-19 cases have reduced, there are 10% more Tuberculosis (TB) detections this year, according to health department officials. Till the end of June this year, the Pune Municipal Corporation detected 3,298 TB cases within city limits. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 1,458 new cases of TB during the same time. Whereas Pune rural reported a TB detection rate of 10.50% which is higher than the Maharashtra average of 6.05%, according to the district health department.
-
JEE Main 2022 session 1: Meerut boy tops in UP with 100 NTA score
LUCKNOW Meerut boy Saumitra Garg, 19, topped in the state in the JEE Main-2022 and is among the 14 candidates across India who got 100 NTA score in session 1 in paper 1 (BE/BTech). A student of Delhi Public School (Meerut), Saumitra has put all family celebrations on hold for the time being. Saumitra loves to read novels and scored 464th rank in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana. Soumitra attended FIIT-JEE (Meerut) classes.
-
U.P. govt docs raise question over data mgmt in their transfers
The Provincial Medical Service Association, a body of government doctors working in the state, has written a letter to the director general, medical health, pointing towards an “error” in show cause notices issued to the hospitals regarding transfer of doctors. Over 250 government doctors have applied with health directorate stating their transfers were either incorrect or pleaded cancellation of the same on humanitarian ground.
-
Decongestion measures at Hebbal junction yielding result, say police
The Bengaluru city traffic police on Monday said that its experiment on Hebbal junction, one of the city's most congested points, is yielding results as the process is saving around 8-10 minutes of the commuters while crossing the flyover. Multiple agencies are trying to find short-term and long-term solutions to reduce traffic.
-
Tenders for Balbharti-Paud Road soon, PMC working on estimated cost
Tenders for the 2.1 km Balbharti-Paud road are likely to be floated soon, with the administration working out the estimated cost of the project. A public interest litigation was filed against the project by an environmental activist from the Nagrik Chetna Manch, which was later dismissed by the high court (HC). The Bharatiya Janata Party is in favour of this road and even made budgetary provision for it during their tenure.
