PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police registered 50 cases related to noise pollution violations and Pune city police recorded 21 during, including court cases, Ganeshotsav between September 14 and 23, officials said on Wednesday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad registers 50 noise pollution cases, Pune 21

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In Pune, maximum cases were registered in Phursungi, Kale Padal, Farashkhana, Khadak, Kondhwa areas.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, police registered the highest number of cases in division 2 (Hinjewadi-Wakad), which accounted for 21 cases, followed by division 1 (Pimpri-Sangvi) with 15. Division 4 (Dehu Road-Mhalunge) recorded nine cases, while five cases were registered in division 3 (Chakan-Bhosari MIDC).

As many as 40 sound equipment units were seized in Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said.

The division-wise seizure data showed that police confiscated 16 sound equipment units in division 2, 15 in division 1, six in division 3 and three in division 4.

The action was taken against Ganesh mandals, DJ operators and others for allegedly violating prescribed noise limits during the festival, police said.

“More action will be taken in the coming days,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey.

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{{^usCountry}} Dheeraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Special Branch), said the police had intensified enforcement against high-volume sound systems during religious processions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dheeraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Special Branch), said the police had intensified enforcement against high-volume sound systems during religious processions. {{/usCountry}}

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“The action comes amid increased enforcement against high-volume DJ systems during religious processions in the city and adjoining areas. Police officials have maintained that celebrations can be conducted traditionally and enthusiastically, but sound systems must be operated within the prescribed limits,” Patil said.

Earlier, the police had held meetings with office-bearers of Ganesh mandals advising them to ensure that loudspeakers and DJs did not cause inconvenience to children, senior citizens and patients. Officials also explained the applicable noise pollution rules and directed mandals to comply with conditions specified in their permissions.

Despite the instructions, violations were detected during immersion processions and other festival-related programmes. Police teams were deployed to monitor noise levels and check compliance with prescribed limits.

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In Pune, officials said they were compiling decibel readings and would take further action based on the findings.

The enforcement comes amid increased scrutiny of high-decibel sound systems used during religious processions across Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court took suo motu cognisance of noise pollution during religious processions and observed that although there was a statutory framework governing noise pollution, the rules were not being implemented on the ground as mandated by law.

The court said celebrations could not come at the cost of the legal rights of citizens affected by excessive noise. It directed the state government to place before it the relevant laws concerning the prevention, control, monitoring and abatement of noise pollution and sought details of steps being taken to enforce them.

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Separately, a PIL seeking stricter enforcement of noise norms in Pune, including independent monitoring of decibel levels during festivals, is scheduled to be heard on October 5.

The enforcement has also taken place against the backdrop of a citizen-led campaign in Pune by resident Vidyanand Bapat, who has been campaigning against high-decibel DJs, loudspeakers and dhol-tasha performances during public festivals.

Bapat raised the issue at a PMC meeting on August 24 and called for stricter enforcement of noise limits. He was assaulted on September 3 while speaking to a television channel about his campaign.

Bapat has maintained that his campaign is not against festivals but against noise pollution, and has argued that amplified sound systems should be used in enclosed, soundproof venues rather than public spaces.

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Police said further action would be taken against mandals, DJ operators and others found violating noise pollution norms during the remaining immersion processions.