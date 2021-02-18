Pimpri-Nigdi Metro corridor gets green signal, Swargate-Katraj line awaits PMC’s okay

Pune: A day after the state government gave its nod for the Pimpri to Nigdi metro corridor, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is yet to be given approval for the Swargate to Katraj Metro corridor.

The proposal is currently lying with the PMC.

PMC had decided to extend the metro corridor till Katraj and prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for it.

The standing committee had given its ok for this proposal and decided on underground Metro corridor between Swargate and Katraj.

Now the proposal is lying with the PMC’s general body.

Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Due to Covid-19 pandemic, PMC is unable to organise general body meetings. It was on agenda for this month’s general body meeting, but it got adjourned.”

Meanwhile, the Chinchwad to Nigdi Metro line is elevated and covers a distance of 4.41 Km.

There will be three additional Metro stations on this line - Nigdi, Akurdi and Chinchwad.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation had demanded the extension till Nigdi.