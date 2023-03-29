PM Modi condoles death of Pune BJP MP Girish Bapat: 'Approachable MLA, played key role in strengthening party in Maha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Parliament Girish Bapat. The 72-year-old Lok Sabha member from Pune passed away at a hospital this afternoon, city BJP unit chief Jagdish Mulik said.

Image posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he condoled the death of BJP MP Girish Bhapat. (PM Modi/ Twitter )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| Girish Bapat, Pune Lok Sabha MP, passes away; tributes pour in

Remembering Bhapat, PM Modi said, “Shri Girish Bapat Ji was a humble and hardworking leader who served society diligently. He worked extensively for the development of Maharashtra and was particularly passionate about Pune's growth.”

“His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Underscoring the late MP’s role in “building and strengthening” the BJP in Maharashtra and calling him an “approachable” MLA, the prime minister further wrote, “Shri Girish Bapat Ji played a key role in building and strengthening the BJP in Maharashtra. He was an approachable MLA who raised issues of public welfare.”

Image posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he condoled the death of BJP MP Girish Bhapat. (PM Modi/ Twitter )

He also made a mark as an effective Minister and later as Pune's MP. His good work will keep motivating several people, PM Modi concluded.

Bapat, who was suffering from kidney-related ailments for the past few months, was hospitalised at Deenanath hospital in Pune early Wednesday morning after he complained of breathing difficulties. According to doctors at Deenanath, Bapat was put on a life support system since the morning after hospitalisation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}