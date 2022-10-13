Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC appoints brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023

PMC appoints brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023

pune news
Updated on Oct 13, 2022 11:14 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, appointed singer Salil Kulkarni and tennis player Rutuja Bhosale as a brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, appointed singer Salil Kulkarni and tennis player Rutuja Bhosale (in pic) as a brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, appointed singer Salil Kulkarni and tennis player Rutuja Bhosale as a brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023.

PMC solid waste management department head Asha Raut said, “PMC had performed well in Swacch Survey. To create awareness among the citizens and authorities, PMC has appointed these brand ambassadors. The awareness programme will help to keep city clean.”

Raut said that both the dignitaries will participate in various awareness programmes and appeal citizens to keep our city clean.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP