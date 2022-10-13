PMC appoints brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, appointed singer Salil Kulkarni and tennis player Rutuja Bhosale as a brand ambassadors for Swacch Survey 2023.

PMC solid waste management department head Asha Raut said, “PMC had performed well in Swacch Survey. To create awareness among the citizens and authorities, PMC has appointed these brand ambassadors. The awareness programme will help to keep city clean.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raut said that both the dignitaries will participate in various awareness programmes and appeal citizens to keep our city clean.