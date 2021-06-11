PMC ask residents of Indira Gandhi Vasahat to vacate homes after cracks in walls

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked residents of Indira Gandhi Vasahat for developing cracks in their homes to shift to nearby schools for precautionary measurement whereas residents are not ready to move to nearby schools and are demanding action on contractor and compensation to repair their homes.

Recently, Hindustan Times published a report on the issue of residents of Indira Gandhi Vashat near Ambil odha under the Neelayam theatre flyover under fear due to cracks in their homes. After that, PMC officials visited the area and inspected the homes and issued notices to vacate their homes for the precautionary measurement.

However, local residents registered an opposition and refused to accept the notices and vacate their homes in the monsoon season.

Dilip Waghmare, resident of Indira Gandhi Vasahat said, “Cracks are developed due to negligence of contractors. PMC should punish them and provide us compensation to repair our homes. Instead of that, PMC slapped notices to vacate our homes. At this stage, how can we leave our well-furnished homes and stay in nearby PMC schools. Why should we suffer due to the irresponsible work of contractor?”

Vilas Phad, executive engineer of drainage and maintenance department said, “The retaining wall work is going on along Ambil odha near the Indira Gandhi Vasahat. We requested residents to shift temporarily till the retaining wall work is not completed. If we find contractor work is responsible for cracks, we will ask the contractor to repair cracks.”

Meanwhile, there are more than 40 families living along the Ambil odha near Seva Dal office in Survey number 133. It is called 52 chawl. There is an old compound wall along the Odha. But, it is not in good condition. Therefore, the PMC drainage department has undertaken work to construct a parallel compound to strengthen the existing one to protect residents from the flood like situation. However, the PMC has taken up the work last week.