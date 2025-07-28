PMC bans paper cups and plastic items in offices

vicky.pathare@hindustantimes.com Notably, the use of paper cups for tea has also been prohibited due to their inner plastic lining, which makes them non-biodegradable. (HT)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has banned the use of plastic and paper cups, as well as other single-use plastic items, across all its offices. The move aligns with the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) Notification, 2018, issued by the state’s Environment Department.

In a circular dated July 10, additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP directed all PMC departments to immediately stop using plastic files, bottles, cups, and even plastic-coated bouquets. Notably, the use of paper cups for tea has also been prohibited due to their inner plastic lining, which makes them non-biodegradable.

The circular emphasises that such non-degradable waste poses a serious risk to public health and the environment, and mandates strict adherence to the 2018 rules and their subsequent amendments.

Citing research by IIT Kharagpur, the circular notes that drinking just three cups of tea or coffee a day from paper cups can lead to the ingestion of around 75,000 microplastic particles. These, along with harmful elements such as palladium, chromium, and cadmium, have been linked to health issues including hormonal imbalance, reproductive disorders, cancer, and neurological complications.

“All heads of departments must ensure that officers and staff in their sections stop using these banned items with immediate effect. Even paper cups with plastic lining must be avoided when serving tea,” said Prithviraj BP

According to officials, the initiative is part of PMC’s broader campaign to reduce plastic waste and encourage sustainable practices throughout the city. The Solid Waste Management Department and zonal offices have also been instructed to ensure strict compliance.

Environmental activists have welcomed the decision and called on other government and private offices to adopt similar measures. “This is a much-needed step. Paper cups are often seen as eco-friendly, but their plastic lining makes them hard to recycle and hazardous to health. This ban will encourage people to explore truly sustainable alternatives,” one activist said.