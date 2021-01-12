PMC chief seeks permission to call for water scheme tenders for newly-merged villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned to execute the water supply scheme in the newly merged 34 villages and sought permission from the standing committee to float tenders for the same.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar submitted the proposal to the standing committee, and said, “As these 34 villages, previous 11 and newly merged 23 villages, have been added to the PMC limits, we need to execute the water supply scheme for these extended areas. For old city limit, 24x7 water scheme is going on. PMC had already given nod to appoint a consultant for the water supply scheme for the newly merged areas. The consultant will prepare the tender document for the water scheme.”

The civic body has already appointed a consultant recently to prepare the water supply scheme for newly merged areas. Now, the consultant can prepare the proposal for the same.

The water scheme will be available be for the old 11 merged villages including Lohegaon, Shivane, Mundhwa, Hadapsar, Sade Satra Nali, Ambegaon Khurda, Undri, Yeolewadi, Dhayari, Ambegaon Budruk, Uruli Devachi, Fursungi and newly merged 23 villages.

Official from the water department who were aware of the developments said on condition of anonymity, “Around 20 per cent water works of the 24x7 water supply scheme has been executed till date. If the PMC prepares a scheme for the newly merged areas and start its execution early, both schemes can be executed simultaneously.”

Along with the water supply scheme, all the other departments of the PMC have started surveying the merged villages to check existing infrastructure including drainage lines, garbage processing and street lights.