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PMC clears 20-plus essential service proposals amid code of conduct

Among the approved works are repairs and maintenance of water pipelines under the Swargate water supply office in Gujarwadi Phata, the Katraj-Kondhwa Road area, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi and the newly included New Dhayari area.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 07:42:20 IST
By Vicky Pathare
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Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committee has approved more than 20 proposals related to essential civic services, including water supply, electrical systems, solid waste management, healthcare and maintenance work on Wednesday.

Among the approved works are repairs and maintenance of water pipelines under the Swargate water supply office in Gujarwadi Phata, the Katraj-Kondhwa Road area, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi and the newly included New Dhayari area. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Among the approved works are repairs and maintenance of water pipelines under the Swargate water supply office in Gujarwadi Phata, the Katraj-Kondhwa Road area, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi and the newly included New Dhayari area. (HT REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The approvals were given after discussions with the civic administration to ensure that essential services are not disrupted during the election code of conduct, standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said on Wednesday.

“After discussions with municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, the administration clarified that there would be no objection to approving urgent works related to water supply, pipelines, pumping systems and healthcare,” Bhimale said.

Among the approved works are repairs and maintenance of water pipelines under the Swargate water supply office in Gujarwadi Phata, the Katraj-Kondhwa Road area, Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi and the newly included New Dhayari area.

The committee also approved works to regulate water distribution in Balajinagar and Kashinath Patil Nagar, as well as in Khadakwasla, Nanded, Kirkatwadi, Sannas Nagar, Nandoshi and the newly merged areas of Narhe.

According to officials, the committee also cleared repairs of VT pump sets and supply of spare parts at the old Lashkar water centre and the new Holkar and Chikhali water centres.

For the Ganesh festival and other public events, the civic body approved a proposal worth around 69.85 lakh for supplying and maintaining mobile toilets.

Another proposal worth around 79.94 lakh was approved for providing Hyva tippers to transport reject waste generated at various waste-processing plants to scientific landfill sites.

The committee also approved works worth around 69.34 lakh for improvements at the Balgandharva Rangmandir.

Maintenance and repair works worth around 76.56 lakh were approved in ward 3, covering areas such as Viman Nagar, Somnath Nagar, Sanjay Park and Burmashell. Also, a proposal worth around 81.77 lakh was cleared for daily operation of water-supply valves in ward 11.

The committee further approved works for daily valve operations from Janata Vasahat and Dandekar Bridge to Rajaram Bridge, along with water distribution management in newly included areas.

The approvals cover urgent works across the water supply, electrical, sanitation, waste management and civic maintenance departments, officials said.

 
water supplysolid waste management
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