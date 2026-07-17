Pune:

Pune, India - Feb. 2, 2018: HT reporter Ananya Barua trying to access free WiFi installed by PMC at PMC building as a part of smart city project in Pune, India, on Friday, February 2, 2018. (Photo by Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday approved a proposal to acquire land worth an estimated ₹30.84 crore for constructing a 30-metre-wide alternate access road to Lohegaon airport, paving the way for the airport’s expansion.

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Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said that the civic body has approved the proposal to earmark about ₹30.84 crore for the land acquisition, based on the prevailing ready reckoner rates.

The proposal, which will now be placed before the PMC general body for final approval, involves acquiring around 14,629.76 square metres of land under the right to fair compensation and transparency in the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The proposal for the alternate road was first discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by the then deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar on February 8, 2020, wherein civic officials were directed to expedite the project to improve traffic management around the airport.

The PMC initially attempted to obtain the required land through transferable development rights (TDR) and other voluntary mechanisms. However, after receiving a tepid response from landowners, the civic administration decided to initiate compulsory acquisition under the 2013 land acquisition law.

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{{^usCountry}} According to a total station survey carried out by the PMC road department, the airport expansion project will require acquisition of land from survey numbers 226, 236, 237, 238 and 239 in Lohegaon village. Based on the 2026-27 ready reckoner rates, the estimated compensation is ₹30.84 crore, although the final amount will be determined by the special land acquisition officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a total station survey carried out by the PMC road department, the airport expansion project will require acquisition of land from survey numbers 226, 236, 237, 238 and 239 in Lohegaon village. Based on the 2026-27 ready reckoner rates, the estimated compensation is ₹30.84 crore, although the final amount will be determined by the special land acquisition officer. {{/usCountry}}

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The civic administration has sought approval to submit the acquisition proposal to the district collector under section 126 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966. The expenditure for the land acquisition will be met from the PMC road department budget. Ramdas Gavne, superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “The alternate road will help avoid traffic congestion on the old road of the airport which is connecting the Lohegaon area”.

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The Indian Air Force (IAF) is currently undertaking the expansion and modernisation of Lohegaon airport. As part of the project, the existing 12-metre-wide access road passing through defence land will be closed, making it necessary to develop an alternate 30-metre-wide approach road to ensure uninterrupted access to the airport. At present, vehicles travelling from 509 Chowk junction to the airport use the existing road through the defence establishment. With this route set to be closed after the airport expansion, the PMC has proposed an alternate alignment. The PMC general body had approved the road alignment on February 18, 2020, and the state government later granted final approval by incorporating the change into the development plan (DP) under section 37 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act.