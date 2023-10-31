News / Cities / Pune News / PMC clears encroachments on 30k sq ft land on Ahmednagar Road

PMC clears encroachments on 30k sq ft land on Ahmednagar Road

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 31, 2023 07:02 AM IST

On Monday, PMC removed six stalls, five carts, 15 stalls on footpath and roadside, 50 slums and sheds and 125 board and banners, says official

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out an anti-encroachment drive between Sadalbaba Road and Kharadi Bypass on Ahmednagar Road on Monday.

Additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane and anti-encrochment department head Madhav Jagtap led the drive. (HT PHOTO)
Additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane and anti-encrochment department head Madhav Jagtap led the drive.

Dhakane said, “PMC plans to make important roads encroachment-free. Ahmednagar Road is a busy stretch as it also connects to Pune airport.”

Jagtap said, “On Monday, PMC removed six stalls, five carts, 15 stalls on footpath and roadside, 50 slums and sheds and 125 board and banners. We cleared 30,000 square feet land from illegal structures.”

The civic authorities had deployed adequate manpower to clear the road. Two regional ward officer encroachment inspectors, five supervisors, 24 additional encroachment inspectors and 100 workers participated in the drive and six heavy machines, six gas cutters and 12 trucks were used. At least 52 cops were deployed for the campaign.

