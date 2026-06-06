Pune: In a bid to ease traffic congestion on Katraj-Kondhwa road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday continued the demolition drive in the Rajs Society Chowk area as part of the long-pending road-widening project, officials said.

PMC continues demolition drive for Katraj-Kondhwa road widening

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The action was carried out under the guidance of municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, and in the presence of additional municipal commissioner (projects) Omprakash Divate. Chief engineer Rajesh Bankar of the road department and anti-encroachment department in-charge Ramesh Shelar, supervised the operation. Other officials present included Ajay Vayase, superintending engineer (roads); Anil Sonawane, executive engineer (roads); Digambar Bangar, deputy engineer (land acquisition and management); Ankush Limbage, land acquisition officer; Sandeep Dhotre, deputy engineer (roads); Sachin Gavade, junior engineer (land acquisition and management); Yogesh Nagane, junior engineer (construction department); and Vaishali Girge, junior engineer (roads).

A joint team comprising the road department, construction department, anti-encroachment department, and land acquisition and management department removed permanent structures, unauthorised sheds, stalls and encroachments between Nikhil Marble and SBI Chowk, Sundarban, on the stretch from Katraj to Kondhwa; a statement released on Friday read.

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{{^usCountry}} The PMC demolished encroachments spread across 11,500 square metres of commercial space and encroachments spread across 1,410 square metres of residential space. Nine two-storeyed RCC buildings, 14 tin sheds, and 12 stalls and compound walls were removed. The operation involved six JCB machines, 14 dumpers, two cranes, 25 labourers, and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The PMC demolished encroachments spread across 11,500 square metres of commercial space and encroachments spread across 1,410 square metres of residential space. Nine two-storeyed RCC buildings, 14 tin sheds, and 12 stalls and compound walls were removed. The operation involved six JCB machines, 14 dumpers, two cranes, 25 labourers, and Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel. {{/usCountry}}

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Divate said, “Property owners were given adequate time to remove their structures voluntarily. The road-widening project is crucial to reducing congestion and improving connectivity on one of Pune’s busiest traffic corridors. Similar action will continue in the coming days to expedite the project.”

The Katraj-Kondhwa road is a key corridor connecting Satara Road and Solapur Road and carries heavy traffic, including a large number of commercial vehicles. To address growing congestion, the PMC has initiated land acquisition for the first phase of a 50-metre-wide road which forms part of the proposed 84-metre development plan (DP) road.

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The widening project covers a 3.5 km stretch. According to officials, compensation awards have already been declared for owners of 109 properties spread across 41,000 square metres and the process of taking possession of the affected properties is underway.

The upgraded corridor will include a main carriageway, service roads on both sides, stormwater drains and a grade separator at Mauli Nagar. Officials said that a flyover being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will extend up to Rajs Chowk, making the widening work critical for future traffic management. Around 400 metres of service roads have already been developed and will soon be opened to traffic after completion of the clearance process.