PMC crackdown, RMC shutdown spark political row as industry flags project delays

The demolition of seven ready-mix concrete (RMC) plants by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) alongside a temporary shutdown by operators has triggered political criticism and concerns in the construction sector over possible project delays.

Pune RMC Association said that the voluntary suspension of production by RMC operators as part of a self-assessment exercise may continue for three to four days. (HT FILE)

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At the standing committee meeting held a day after the civic body razed seven RMC plants in the Kharadi-Lohegaon belt on April 15 citing encroachment, corporators questioned the procedure followed.

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale sought a detailed report on all RMC plants within the PMC limits, including permissions, no-objection certificates and compliance with environmental norms. He also flagged concerns over due process. “While compliance is necessary from a public health perspective, the PMC must verify permissions and issue notices before taking action,” he said.

The demolition has also led to tension on the ground, with an argument reported between a corporator’s relative and PMC officials.

On his part, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said that the enforcement will continue. “There will be no compromise on illegal activities. RMC plants must strictly adhere to norms. The PMC is not against such units, but they must operate within the law,” Ram said, adding that the current closure has not yet impacted construction activity.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, the Pune RMC Association said that the voluntary suspension of production by RMC operators as part of a self-assessment exercise may continue for three to four days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, the Pune RMC Association said that the voluntary suspension of production by RMC operators as part of a self-assessment exercise may continue for three to four days. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We are in discussions with the state, district and municipal authorities on the need for unified rules and a single-window clearance system,” said Sachin Kate, secretary of the association. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are in discussions with the state, district and municipal authorities on the need for unified rules and a single-window clearance system,” said Sachin Kate, secretary of the association. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, industry stakeholders warned that prolonged disruption could hit project timelines. “RMC plants are the backbone of modern construction. Without them, developers are forced to revert to on-site mixing, which increases pollution, and brings logistics and quality challenges,” said Manish Jain, president of CREDAI Pune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, industry stakeholders warned that prolonged disruption could hit project timelines. “RMC plants are the backbone of modern construction. Without them, developers are forced to revert to on-site mixing, which increases pollution, and brings logistics and quality challenges,” said Manish Jain, president of CREDAI Pune. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The industry has backed the action against non-compliant RMC units while calling for a balanced approach. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The industry has backed the action against non-compliant RMC units while calling for a balanced approach. {{/usCountry}}

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