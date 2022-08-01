PMC cracks whip on 14 housing societies for not processing waste, residents irked
PUNE The civic administration in July issued notices to 14 housing societies and collected ₹1 lakh in fines for their failure to dispose of wet waste at source.
As per the data shared by Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) solid waste management department, societies have been fine ₹5,000 and ₹10,000.
Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste department said, “We have issued notices to various societies. Initially we fine ₹5,000, even after that if the society is found to flout norms, ₹10,000 is fined. Our officers will continue to conduct reviews.”
Suhas Patwardhan, vice-chairman of the Maharashtra Housing Federation said, “Collecting fine is not the right decision, as many societies cannot install waste processing plant due to space constraint.”
“The PMC should make space available in open areas like gardens, where these waste processing plants will be useful to other societies as well. PMC should also conduct awareness programmes regarding sourcing wet waste at source,” added Patwardhan.
As per PMC guidelines, any housing society or commercial establishment generating more than 100 kg garbage are considered as bulk waste generators. For these establishments, it is compulsory to process wet waste at source.
A resident of R Euphoria society in Kondhwa requesting anonymity said, “There is not enough space in our society for installing a wet waste processing plant. PMC should arrange space and help us to install the plant instead of collecting fines from us.”
Yogesh Patel from Swamidham Society in Kondhwa said, “Many societies cannot afford to install waste processing plants and the PMC should assist them financially.”
Societies located at Ahmenagar road, Wadgaonsheri, Kondhwa, Wanowrie, Shivajinagar have been fined
Umang Homes; ₹10,000
Umang Premier; ₹10,000
Umang Pride; ₹10,000
IV Apartment; ₹10,000
Vijay Vihar ; ₹5,000
B U Babrn; ₹5,000
Orchid Hotel, ₹5,000
Hari Purva Society; ₹5,000
Sai Royal Society; ₹5,000
Shivanand Garden Society; ₹5,000
Shantinagar Society; ₹5,000
Swamidham Society; ₹5,000
R Euphoria; ₹10,000
Sunflower; ₹10,000
Total ₹100,000
Source: Solid Waste Department, PMC
-
