Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC cracks whip on 14 housing societies for not processing waste, residents irked

PMC cracks whip on 14 housing societies for not processing waste, residents irked

pune news
Published on Aug 01, 2022 11:50 PM IST
PUNE The civic administration in July issued notices to 14 housing societies and collected 1 lakh in fines for their failure to dispose of wet waste at source
Umang Pride, Wagholi has been fined for failure to dispose of wet waste at source. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
Umang Pride, Wagholi has been fined for failure to dispose of wet waste at source. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE The civic administration in July issued notices to 14 housing societies and collected 1 lakh in fines for their failure to dispose of wet waste at source.

As per the data shared by Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) solid waste management department, societies have been fine 5,000 and 10,000.

Asha Raut, head, PMC solid waste department said, “We have issued notices to various societies. Initially we fine 5,000, even after that if the society is found to flout norms, 10,000 is fined. Our officers will continue to conduct reviews.”

Suhas Patwardhan, vice-chairman of the Maharashtra Housing Federation said, “Collecting fine is not the right decision, as many societies cannot install waste processing plant due to space constraint.”

“The PMC should make space available in open areas like gardens, where these waste processing plants will be useful to other societies as well. PMC should also conduct awareness programmes regarding sourcing wet waste at source,” added Patwardhan.

As per PMC guidelines, any housing society or commercial establishment generating more than 100 kg garbage are considered as bulk waste generators. For these establishments, it is compulsory to process wet waste at source.

A resident of R Euphoria society in Kondhwa requesting anonymity said, “There is not enough space in our society for installing a wet waste processing plant. PMC should arrange space and help us to install the plant instead of collecting fines from us.”

Yogesh Patel from Swamidham Society in Kondhwa said, “Many societies cannot afford to install waste processing plants and the PMC should assist them financially.”

Societies located at Ahmenagar road, Wadgaonsheri, Kondhwa, Wanowrie, Shivajinagar have been fined

Umang Homes; 10,000

Umang Premier; 10,000

Umang Pride; 10,000

IV Apartment; 10,000

Vijay Vihar ; 5,000

B U Babrn; 5,000

Orchid Hotel, 5,000

Hari Purva Society; 5,000

Sai Royal Society; 5,000

Shivanand Garden Society; 5,000

Shantinagar Society; 5,000

Swamidham Society; 5,000

R Euphoria; 10,000

Sunflower; 10,000

Total 100,000

Source: Solid Waste Department, PMC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Punjab’s Arav Dagar shoots bagged two gold medals at All-India Digvijay Singh Shooting Championship. (HT File)

    Punjab’s Arav Dagar shoots twin golds at All-India Digvijay Singh Shooting Championship

    Punjab shooter Arav Singh Dagar bagged two medals in the recently-conducted All-India Digvijay Singh Shooting Championship at the Dr Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, New Delhi. The youngster bagged a team gold in the men's clay pigeon trap, along with a silver in the individual event. Arav finished second in the individual event with 114 points to take the silver. The Panchkula-based shooter trains at the New Moti Bagh Club in Patiala under coach Vishavdev Sandhu.

  • The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought a fresh action-taken report from the Chandigarh MC on removal of Dadumajra legacy waste. (HT File)

    Dadumajra legacy waste: HC seeks fresh action-taken report from Chandigarh MC

    The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a fresh action-taken report from the municipal corporation on removal of legacy waste from Dadumajra. In its 46-page action taken report, the MC had told the court that it had cleared 4.2 lakh metric tonnes of the 5 LMT of legacy waste. The remaining waste would be processed by March 2023, it said, adding that 30,000 LMT of waste per month is being cleared.

  • Eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur resigned as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. (HT File)

    Dr Raj Bahadur yet to receive call from CMO over meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

    Confusion prevails over the resignation of eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Neither has the governor accepted Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation yet, nor has Dr Bahadur heard from chief minister's office. As per information, Mann spoke to the V-C after the incident and expressed regret over the minister's behaviour. Jauramajra's phone remained switched off after the incident.

  • Panchkula police have arrested five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters in the last one week. (HT File)

    Five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters arrested in Panchkula

    Police have arrested five most-wanted members of the Bhuppi Rana gang accused in an extortion case. Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh said a team of crime branch unit, led by in-charge Rajesh Kumar, arrested the most-wanted criminals from Sector 19 in the last week. The first accused, Harsimran Singh of Navipur village in district Ambala, has been booked in five cases under the Arms Act and others in Ambala, Panchkula and Mohali.

  • As per the varsity’s latest decision, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal will be considered for promotions. (HT File)

    Now, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal to be considered for promotions

    Panjab University has instructed its faculty members to regularly upload the data on the varsity's internal resource portal, through the respective chairpersons and only the data uploaded on the portal will be considered while submitting applications seeking promotion or extension of service. The step has been taken by the varsity with an imminent NAAC visit and improving the rankings. Notably PU is facing problems in collecting data departments to prepare a self-study report (SSR).

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out