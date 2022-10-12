PMC departments asked to issue full payment to contractors only after checking quality of works

In a bid to goad contractors to carry out better quality works, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has instructed all its department heads not to issue full payment to contractors before checking the quality of their works. The diktat is mainly for works above Rs50 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The circular issued in this regard by additional municipal commissioner Kunal Khemnar stated, “Many development works are in progress in the city. But while issuing payments against these bills, the concerned department will need to take care that the work on ground is taking place as per the norms and that quality is not compromised.”

“Once the contractor submits the bills, the PMC should first issue only 70% of the payment. Later, verification of documents should be carried out and the quality of the works on ground should be checked. Only after being satisfied with the quality of the work, the remaining 30% payment should be issued in the next 28 days. But if the work quality is not satisfactory, the contractors should be asked to do the needful and only then, the remaining payment should be made,” the circular said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The PMC is hoping that this practice will help improve the quality of the works as contractors will be forced to deliver better quality works just to ensure that they get full payment against the bills raised by them.