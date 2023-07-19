PMC to procure 7 types of barricades to cover open drainage chambers & potholes

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced its decision to procure seven types of barricades equipped with reflectors to effectively cover open drainage chambers and potholes across the city to prevent road accidents. Currently, tree branches are placed around these hazards in an attempt to avoid mishaps. However, the introduction of new barricades is expected to provide enhanced safety measures by alerting citizens to the potential dangers on roads.

A barricade placed on the pothole (HT FILE PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year, the PMC carries out excavation work for laying water lines, drainage lines, storm water drains, and electricity. Drainage chamber lids develop cracks either during such work or other incidents. The new barricades will serve as visible markers, clearly indicating the presence of hazards such as open drainage chambers and potholes, and minimise the risk of accidents for motorists and pedestrians.

Sahabrao Dandge, superintendent engineer of the road department, said, “With the purchase of seven different types of barricades, the PMC aims to ensure comprehensive coverage of the city’s open drainage chambers and potholes. These strategically placed barricades will incorporate reflectors to maximise visibility, providing a prominent warning sign to road users. By eliminating the reliance on temporary measures such as tree branches, the PMC aims to significantly enhance road safety and reduce the occurrence of accidents due to these hazards.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have floated a tender to purchase seven different types of barricades at ₹75 lakhs. We purchased 100 barricades of each type. This includes seven types of barricades such as square barricades for digging pits, liner barricades for roadsides, drum and folding, and mass barricades for road closures,” he said.

Nikhil Mijar, traffic planner of the corporation, said, “At present, the PMC does not have any of its own barricades. They have to depend on traffic police and contractors to place barricades for different works. This is the first time PMC is purchasing barricades. Normally, it is mentioned in different excavation-related contract work to place barricades while doing work. However, most of the contractors don’t follow the rules. Now, we will use our own barricades and charge rent from contractors. We know that quantity is not sufficient as compared to city limits. But, we will use these barricades where it is necessary.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mijar said, “This move underlines the PMC’s commitment towards improving the city’s infrastructure and prioritising the well-being of its citizens. The introduction of the barricades is expected not only to prevent accidents but also to raise awareness among residents about potential road hazards, fostering a safer road environment.”