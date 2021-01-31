IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC fines property owner 4,000 for wasting water
pune news

PMC fines property owner 4,000 for wasting water

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for possibly the first time, imposed a fine on a Sadashiv peth resident after it was found that water was overflowing from a water tank at his house
By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), for possibly the first time, imposed a fine on a Sadashiv peth resident after it was found that water was overflowing from a water tank at his house.

The civic body imposed 4,000 fine against Om Properties located at 1995 Sadashiv peth on Thursday.

PMC water department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “It could be the first case taken by the civic body against wastage of potable water. Residents should take steps to conserve water and alert PMC on such cases. PMC would initiate more actions on water wastage.”

Pawasksar said, “The property that was fined is located at Sadashiv peth near Bharat Natya Mandir. Neighbours filed a complaint with regional ward office as water was overflowing the entire night. After receiving a complaint, the ward office found that the tank was overflowing. The ward office requested the water department to take action for wastage of water.”

After the complaint, Pawaskar instructed the water department staff to visit the spot and issue a notice and impose a fine.

“We immediately imposed a fine of 4,000 against the property owner,” Pawaskar said.

Pawaskar has appealed to citizens to contact the ward offices or the PMC office if they found potable water getting misused or wasted.

He said, “While demanding enough water supply, it is also the responsibility of citizens to use water judiciously.”

During the inspection, PMC officials cut off water supply at the property after it found that the pipeline connection was illegal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP