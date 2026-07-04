PMC hot mix plant shuts due to bitumen shortage

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) pothole and road repair work during the monsoon suffered a major setback because its only hot mix asphalt plant at Yerawada shut down due to a bitumen shortage. Without sufficient bitumen, the PMC’s road repair work and the repair of sunken chambers have been severely affected. Gurugram, India-March 11, 2019: Traffic congestion at sector-38 road toward Bakhtawar chowk to Rajiv chowk due to road repair work near Tau Devi Lal stadium, in Gurugram, India, on Monday, March 11, 2019. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) to go with Kartik Kumar's story

The PMC Standing Committee on Thursday directed the civic administration to prioritize pothole repairs and ensure road maintenance continues despite the shortage.

PMC Road Department chief Rajesh Bankar said the hot mix plant has been non-functional for nearly a week because of irregular bitumen supplies. “We are not getting adequate bitumen. Normally, the PMC receives one vehicle carrying around 35 tonnes of bitumen every week, but that quantity is far too little for a city with over 2,273 km of roads,” Bankar said.

He added that the civic body received a fresh consignment of 35 tonnes on Friday, but the stock is expected to last only one day.

According to civic officials, the shortage is linked to reduced bitumen production following disruptions in crude oil supplies triggered by the recent conflict in West Asia. Although fuel availability has improved after alternative imports were arranged, bitumen production has not returned to normal levels. The PMC is now exploring procurement from Kochi to bridge the supply gap.

The shortage has also affected the ongoing Katraj-Kondhwa Road widening project. With more rain forecast in the coming weeks, civic officials fear that limited availability of bitumen could hamper timely road repairs and lead to a rise in pothole-related complaints across Pune city, the officials said.