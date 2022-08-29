PMC inspects Ganesh pandals
Officials of anti-encroachment department of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) inspected pandals in the city on Monday
PUNE Ahead of the Ganesh festival, which is set to begin tomorrow, officials of the anti-encroachment department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) inspected pandals in the city on Monday.
Madhav Jagtap, head anti-encroachment department, PMC, said, “We have started inspection of pandals from today. All ward offices are involved in the drive.”
PMC officials said that we are checking mainly the pandal size, whether it is obstructing traffic movement. It is expected that the pandal should not obstruct ambulances, autorickshaws, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and fire brigade vehicles. It is expected that mandals should erect the pandal at specified places and the size should be as per norms.
Meanwhile, PMC had identified 249 Ganesh idol-selling stalls in the city and issued notices to 109 stalls to date. Without taking permission, these sellers have put up stalls on public roads, said officials.
-
In a first, PGIMER performs brainstem implant on 2-year-old
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of otolaryngology on Monday performed northern India first-ever auditory brainstem implant, and gave the gift of hearing to a two and a half-year-old boy from Haryana. This patient, however, was born without a cochlea or auditory nerves and the implant was not an option.
-
Agri society fraud: Vigilance bureau registers case in ₹7-cr scam, names 7 accused
Punjab vigilance bureau has unearthed Rs 7 crore scam in the Karnana multipurpose agricultural service society limited of SBS Nagar. A case was registered against seven officers and employees at VB police station at Jalandhar and five accused have been arrested. It also sells fertilizers and pesticides to the farmers. The accused named by the vigilance bureau include Secretary Inderjit Dhir, present cashier Harpreet Singh, Randhir, vice president Sukhwinder Singh, committee members Ravinder Singh, Mahinder Lal and Kamaljit Singh.
-
Mohali: Lawrence Bishnoi taken into police remand in fresh case, right after being sent to jail
High drama was witnessed after a Mohali court sent gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to judicial custody in a passport forgery case, only for him to be remanded to 10 days in Kharar police custody in a fresh case registered against him under the Arms Act and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has also been arrested in the fake passport case and is on police remand till September 3.
-
Gujarat, Maharashtra seaports new routes for drug smuggling: Punjab Police
The Punjab Police on Monday said the seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra have emerged as the new routes for smuggling drugs into the country. Inspector general of police (headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that in the last two months, 185.5kg heroin smuggled via seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra has been recovered. Police on Sunday said they had recovered 38kg heroin from a truck coming from Bhuj in Gujarat.
-
Sikh girl’s abduction, forceful marriage: DSGMC delegation meets Pak High commissioner in Delhi
A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee on Tuesday met the High Commissioner of Pakistan (political attache) Aizaz Khan in connection with the recent kidnapping, rape and forceful marriage of a Sikh girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. The meeting took place at the High Commission of Pakistan, in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. The incident shocked the Sikh community worldwide.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics