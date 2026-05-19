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PMC issues notice to Jehangir Hospital over alleged delay in handing over deceased’s body to family

he PMC health department issued the notice, citing possible violation of provisions under the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, and state government guidelines

Published on: May 19, 2026 03:14 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday issued show cause notice to Jehangir Hospital, Pune, for allegedly delaying the handing over of the dead body of a deceased patient to his family; officials said.

The civic body asked the hospital to submit an explanation within 24 hours regarding the circumstances that led to the delay; said Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC. (FILE)

The notice, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, reads: “An explanation must be submitted to the health department within 24 hours of receipt of this notice stating why there was a delay in handing over the body to the relatives. Failure to respond within the stipulated period will invite action under the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949.”

The PMC health department issued the notice, citing possible violation of provisions under the Bombay Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1949, and state government guidelines. The civic body asked the hospital to submit an explanation within 24 hours regarding the circumstances that led to the delay; said Dr Nina Borade, health chief, PMC.

According to officials, the deceased, Nilesh Chandrabhan Chattar, 31, a resident of Munjaba Vasti, Dhanori, was admitted to Jehangir Hospital on May 16 at around 10 am. He died at 11.05 pm that same night while undergoing treatment. However, the dead body was allegedly held hostage till such time the insurance approval was received, forcing the grieving relatives to wait through the night.

Refuting the allegations, Jehangir Hospital issued a statement that it will revert to the notice. “The patient expired around midnight. To support the family, the body was kept in the mortuary overnight and handed over in the morning as per their request. The insurance process was also expedited during this difficult time, and a concession/discount was provided to assist the family,” the hospital statement read.

 
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Home / Cities / Pune / PMC issues notice to Jehangir Hospital over alleged delay in handing over deceased’s body to family
Home / Cities / Pune / PMC issues notice to Jehangir Hospital over alleged delay in handing over deceased’s body to family
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