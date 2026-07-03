PMC passes proposal to widen Yerawada-Sangamwadi road to 30 metres

The decks have been cleared for the long-awaited widening of the busy Bindumadhav Thackeray Chowk-Ambedkar Chowk road in Yerawada, with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) approving a proposal to increase the road’s planned width from the existing 20-25 metres to 30 metres. The move is expected to ease congestion on one of east Pune’s key traffic corridors.

The existing road is narrow but serves as a key link between Yerawada, Sangamwadi, Pune railway station, Viman Nagar and Nagar Road. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The existing road is narrow but serves as a key link between Yerawada, Sangamwadi, Pune railway station, Viman Nagar and Nagar Road. Widening of the road is expected to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on one of the city’s busiest corridors.

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said that the proposal was placed before the committee after completing the mandatory process of inviting suggestions and objections from the public.

During the consultation process, the Deccan College Pune Trust objected to the proposed road-widening. The objection was heard by the municipal commissioner on March 13, 2026. Considering the submissions, the commissioner rejected the objection, stating that the project is necessary in the larger public interest, and directed that the proposal be placed before the standing committee.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} With the proposal having been approved, the civic administration can proceed with land acquisition, development planning and other statutory procedures required for widening the road. Civic officials said that the project will help improve traffic capacity, reduce travel time, and provide smoother movement for emergency vehicles; not to mention facilitate the planned development of footpaths, stormwater drains, underground utilities, and other civic infrastructure along the corridor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the proposal having been approved, the civic administration can proceed with land acquisition, development planning and other statutory procedures required for widening the road. Civic officials said that the project will help improve traffic capacity, reduce travel time, and provide smoother movement for emergency vehicles; not to mention facilitate the planned development of footpaths, stormwater drains, underground utilities, and other civic infrastructure along the corridor. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

PMC to launch citywide drive to remove encroachments from footpaths

Ahead of the annual Palkhi processions and the Ganesh festival, the PMC standing committee has directed the civic administration to launch a special, citywide drive to remove encroachments from footpaths and make them safe for pedestrians.

Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale said that the administration has been asked to prioritise the repairs of damaged footpaths, removal of encroachments, and restoration of pavements dug up by utility agencies. The departments undertaking excavation for gas pipelines, water supply, electricity and telecom works will be held responsible for restoring footpaths. Repairs of footpaths near schools, hospitals, markets and bus stops are to be prioritised.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The committee has also directed the PMC to expand the ‘footpath patrol’ initiative, currently operational in Vishrambaug and Kasba Peth, to all ward offices. A GIS-based survey of footpaths across the city will be carried out to identify damaged and encroached stretches. Bhimale said that the move is aimed at making footpaths safe for pedestrians during the festive season and beyond.