PMC patient grievance helpline raises concerns over awareness

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) patient grievance helpline, launched to address complaints against private hospitals and nursing homes, has received only 13 complaints so far in 2026, raising concerns among activists and citizens over poor awareness, limited outreach and the mechanism’s effectiveness.

PMC patient grievance helpline, launched to address complaints against private hospitals and nursing homes, has received only 13 complaints so far in 2026. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The toll-free helpline, 1800 233 4151, was launched in April 2023 under the provisions of the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Act, 1949 and the Maharashtra Nursing Home Registration Regulations, 2021.

Data from the civic Health Department shows a declining trend in complaints received through the helpline. The PMC received 35 complaints in 2023, followed by 53 complaints in 2024, 37 complaints in 2025, and only 13 complaints so far in 2026 (June 7).

Healthcare activists believe many citizens are either unaware of the helpline or unable to access it when needed. Besides, activists said, the civic body does not take complaints seriously, which has deterred citizens from complaining.

Several citizens backed up these claims. “I learned about the helpline only recently. If such a facility exists for patients, the PMC should publicise it prominently in hospitals and on social media. Most patients and their relatives are unaware of it,” said Amar Thakur, a resident of Vishrantwadi.

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{{^usCountry}} Activists cautioned that the declining figures should not be interpreted as an improvement in the system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Activists cautioned that the declining figures should not be interpreted as an improvement in the system. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharad Shetty, health activist, said, “The real issue appears to be poor awareness and inadequate publicity. Every private hospital should be mandated to prominently display the helpline number so that patients know where to turn when their rights are violated.”

PMC officials said they are making efforts to strengthen public awareness and ensure that complaints are addressed promptly.

“The grievance redressal mechanism has been established as per statutory provisions. Citizens can register complaints through the toll-free number, and every complaint received is examined and processed as per the prescribed procedure,” said Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health chief of PMC.