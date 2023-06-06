PMC to erect new water treatment plant at Parvati

PUNE:

Kumar (in pic) added that the PMC is pushing ahead with the equal water distribution scheme. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Considering the water treatment plant at Parvati is more than fifty years old, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to erect a new facility near it.

Commenting on the development, PMC Vikram Kumar said, “Daily 535 million litres of water per day gets treated at the Parvati water treatment plant. It is the busiest treatment plant in the city. Considering the facility is more than fifty years old, PMC needs to upgrade it and build a new one.”

Commissioner said, “As per primary estimation, it is expected that the new plant would require ₹125 crore funds. A detailed plan for the same is ready and PMC will put it in front of the estimate committee for approval.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kumar further added that the PMC is pushing ahead with the equal water distribution scheme and the civic body is erecting water tanks, laying 1,300 Km of water pipelines and installing water meters as part of the scheme.

He added, “The main purpose of installing the water meters is not to charge citizens as per the meter but to identify the leakages and carry out a systematic audit of the city’s water resources.”

Kumar stated that officials must understand how much water is lifted from dams and how much water is processed.