PMC plans to revamp 20 roads across city

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is planning to revamp 20 roads across the city and tag them as “VVIP roads” with modern facilities.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “These roads would have all facilities related to road safety. It would have dividers with trees, footpaths, bicycle tracks, jogging areas or walkways, sitting areas, zebra crossing, street lighting and road furniture.”

According to Kumar, in the first phase, PMC would choose 20 roads and revamp it in a way that later it could be applied on other streets.

A PMC official on anonymity said, “There are many wide roads in the city, but its width gets narrowed after it is dug up for various reasons. Even footpath construction is carried out on them repeatedly. Citizens are fed up with the civic body’s approach to spend money on building roads followed by digging activities on the stretch. By considering this, the road department has decided to build 20 roads in such a way that there would be no maintenance on these roads for at least a few years.”

PMC has decided to call these roads as “VVIP roads” and it will be picked as per usage by pedestrians, commuters and vehicle-users. The civic administration will also take steps for regular maintenance of these roads.