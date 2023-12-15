PMC razes illegal construction of rooftop hotels in Wadgaonsheri, Bhandarkar Road

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Dec 15, 2023 10:20 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation on Friday took action against rooftop hotels in Wadgaonsheri and Bhandarkar Road area and demolished the illegal portions.

PMC officers Ajit Survey, Vishnu Taur, Pankaj Donde and Yogesh Gurav were leading the drive.

Civic officials said that they had issued notices to these hotels but they failed to follow protocol and get rid of the illegal structures.

Recently, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar met officials of the building permission department and asked them to take action against illegal rooftop hotels.

Officials have received several complaints from residents seeking action against such hotels. They play loud music and use decorative lights that cause a nuisance to people residing in nearby residential housing societies.

