Pune civic body sets up day-to-day monitoring of pre-monsoon work to meet deadline

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has developed software for the day-to-day monitoring of pre-monsoon work. Every engineer will upload information on the pre-monsoon work done on a day-to-day basis.

The city’s 15 ward offices and the drainage department has started pre-monsoon work like cleaning storm water drains.

Jagdish Khanore, superintendent engineer of the drainage department said, “At present, we have started minor work like cleaning the storm-water drains. The major pre-monsoon work includes cleaning of nallahs and repairing or replacing drainage lines. The tender for these works is in its final stage and it will start next week.”

“The corporation has floated 22 tenders for the cleaning of nallahs, each around ₹65 lakh. Besides this, the PMC floated 15 tenders, ward-wise, each of ₹15 lakh. Despite the labour shortage, we will complete the work before the deadline as most of the work is done by machinery,” Khanore added.

Vilas Phad, executive engineer of the drainage department, said, “The city has 236 major and small nallahs covering a total of 362kms. There is an addition of 166km of nallahs due to the merger of 11 villages in PMC limits. In the city, there is around 200km of storm- water drain lines and 40,000 chambers across the city. There are 500 culverts in the city.”

Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the road department said, “We have identified chronic spots where frequent water logging occurs. We have handed over the list to the executive engineers to carry out necessary work to avoid water logging.”

Of the 526km of nallahs in the city, 170km passes through areas that flood, including Katraj, Wadgaonsheri, all the peth areas, Hadapsar, Pashan, Dhanori-Vishrantwadi, Hingne, Dattwadi, Aundh and Kothrud.

Pre-monsoon work detail: To be cleaned

Nallahs – 526km

Drainage chambers - 40,000

Storm-water drains – 200km

