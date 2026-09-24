PMC speeds up land acquisition for Karvenagar roads

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has expedited land acquisition for two proposed key roads in Karvenagar to ease traffic congestion expected after the Sinhagad Road-Karvenagar connecting bridge is completed, officials said on Tuesday.

Pune, India - July 30, 2018: Rain at Karvenagar in Pune, India, on Monday, July 30, 2018.-HT photo

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The proposed land acquisition covers a 36-metre development plan (DP) road between Mahalaxmi Lawns and Dudhane Lawns-Jawalkar Udyan, and a 30-metre DP road between Karvenagar Ambedkar Chowk and Jawalkar Udyan. The civic administration has been directed to complete the acquisition process by the end of December.

Officials said a joint meeting of the road, land acquisition, and property and management departments was recently held under additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Divate to review the proposal.

The PMC will acquire 9,700 sq m of land for the two roads. The estimated cost of the land acquisition is ₹90.50 crore, of which ₹27.14 crore, or 30%, has already been deposited with the land acquisition officer.

The process for issuing the Section 19 notification and announcing the final award is expected to begin next week. The land is expected to come into PMC possession by mid-November, after which road development can begin.

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{{^usCountry}} “The land acquisition is being expedited so that an alternative route is available before the new bridge becomes operational. This will help avoid congestion in Karvenagar and Warje and provide a shorter route for commuters travelling from Sinhagad Road,” Divate said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The land acquisition is being expedited so that an alternative route is available before the new bridge becomes operational. This will help avoid congestion in Karvenagar and Warje and provide a shorter route for commuters travelling from Sinhagad Road,” Divate said. {{/usCountry}}

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