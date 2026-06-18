PMC spent over 160 cr on drain cleaning in five years; waterlogging concerns persist

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has spent more than ₹160 crore over the last five years, between 2020-21 and 2024-25, on cleaning stormwater drains, sewer lines and drainage networks in its pre-monsoon preparation efforts. However, recurring incidents of waterlogging, choked drains and traffic disruptions across several parts of the city every rainy season have raised questions over the effectiveness of the expenditure.

According to the records, the civic body floated 14 tenders worth nearly ₹38 crore in 2020-21 for drain-cleaning and maintenance works (HT)

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The figures emerged from replies submitted by the civic administration to questions raised during a recent general body meeting on Wednesday.

According to the records, the civic body floated 14 tenders worth nearly ₹38 crore in 2020-21 for drain-cleaning and maintenance works. In 2021-22, 15 tenders worth around ₹33 crore were issued. Expenditure increased further in subsequent years, with 17 tenders valued at more than ₹42 crore floated in 2023-24 and another 17 tenders worth over ₹41 crore in 2024-25.

The data also indicates that several contracts were awarded at significantly lower rates than the estimated costs. In some cases, contractors quoted 20% to 50% below the estimated value, raising concerns about the quality and execution of the works.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite the substantial expenditure, several low-lying areas of the city continue to face waterlogging during heavy rainfall. Residents have repeatedly complained about blocked stormwater drains, overflowing nullahs and traffic congestion during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite the substantial expenditure, several low-lying areas of the city continue to face waterlogging during heavy rainfall. Residents have repeatedly complained about blocked stormwater drains, overflowing nullahs and traffic congestion during the monsoon. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pre-monsoon desilting and drain-cleaning works are carried out every year as per schedule. The department monitors the progress of the works and payments are released only after verification. Efforts are being made to ensure that the drainage system functions efficiently during the monsoon,” a senior PMC official of the drainage department said, requesting anonymity.

“Despite spending more than ₹160 crore over the past five years, the city continues to witness waterlogging at the same locations every monsoon. The PMC should carry out an independent technical audit to evaluate the quality of the works and determine whether the expenditure has actually improved the city’s drainage system,” said Sudhir Kulkarni, civic activist.

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