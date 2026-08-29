PMC to acquire 30 hectares of private land for HCMTR project

The Pune district administration and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have decided to fast-track land acquisition and resolve pending issues related to the proposed high-capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) project, aimed at strengthening the city’s long-term transport network.

Originally conceived as a 35.96-km elevated ring corridor under Pune’s development plan, HCMTR has been expanded to around 43 km following revisions to its alignment. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

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The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will need to acquire around 30 hectares of private land for the project, with the civic body working to mobilise funds for the acquisition, additional municipal commissioner Pavneet Kaur said on Friday.

“PMC has identified the land to be acquired. As per our estimates, around 20% of the overall land required for the project, or around 30 hectares, will have to be acquired privately,” Kaur said.

Kaur was speaking after a meeting at the Pune district collector’s office, where district collector Jitendra Dudi and municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram reviewed the status of the HCMTR project and other pending land-related issues.

Meanwhile, Dudi and Ram reviewed the project’s status at the meet on Friday. Officials discussed land requirements, pending acquisition cases, government land availability and hurdles delaying the process.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior civic officials, including additional municipal commissioners Kaur and Omprakash Divate and city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior civic officials, including additional municipal commissioners Kaur and Omprakash Divate and city engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, attended the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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Originally conceived as a 35.96-km elevated ring corridor under Pune’s development plan, HCMTR has been expanded to around 43 km following revisions to its alignment. The modified plan, approved by the state government in 2024, includes the missing Vishrantwadi-Bopodi link, creating a continuous ring corridor around the city.

The 24-metre-wide elevated semi-ring corridor will connect Bopodi, Aundh, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Erandawane, Wanowrie, Hadapsar, Mundhwa and Vishrantwadi.

Dudi directed the PMC and district administration to prioritise pending land acquisition cases and examine each matter separately to resolve hurdles. The meeting also reviewed property measurements, land availability, property-related issues and documentation required for further acquisition.

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“Pending matters should be reviewed continuously and necessary action should be taken in a time-bound manner so that the project can move ahead,” Dudi said.

He directed officials to keep details of pending cases updated and ensure coordination at every stage.

Focus on missing road links

The administration also reviewed “missing roads”—incomplete links that prevent seamless connectivity between existing stretches. Officials discussed land requirements, available plots, affected properties and pending administrative action.

Dudi and Ram directed officials to expedite land acquisition and resolve other hurdles delaying these links, which are considered crucial for improving connectivity and easing pressure on existing roads.

Officials said regular coordination between the PMC and district administration would be necessary to clear pending land acquisition and administrative issues and keep the HCMTR and missing-road projects on schedule.

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