PMC to allot 1,030 homes under PMAY scheme through online lottery on March 30

PUNE The civic body has organised an online lottery to allot 1,030 homes built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The lottery scheme will be held on March 30.

Vikram Kumar, municipal commissioner PMC, said, “The online lottery will be held on March 30 for affordable housing in partnership. Residents who have submitted the forms between August 2021 and September 4, 2021, would be able to participate and avail of the benefit. By considering Covid-19 norms, the lottery is being conducted online.”

These 1,030 flats are available in six various schemes, located mainly at Hadapsar, two sites at Kharadi and one site at Vadgaon Khrurda.

For more details, residents can visit the PMAY office located at Swatraveer Sawarkar Bhavan, near Balgandharva..