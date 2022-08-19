Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / PMC to appoint additional staff for merged villages

PMC to appoint additional staff for merged villages

pune news
Published on Aug 19, 2022 11:42 PM IST

PMC will appoint technical and non-technical staff to cover the new areas. Staff will be recruited as per areas and population. All departments have been instructed to give their requirement by weekend, said official

Sachin Itape, head, PMC general administration department, said, earlier, these villages were managed by grampanchayats. With PMC taking over these areas, we need more staff to provide residents with civic facilities. Departments have been asked to forward staff requirement count so that recruitment process can be started. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Following the merger of 34 villages, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked its departments to submit their manpower recruitment demand as it plans to appoint more staff to cover the extended areas.

Sachin Itape, head, PMC general administration department, said, “Earlier, these villages were managed by grampanchayats. With PMC taking over these areas, we need more staff to provide residents with civic facilities. Departments have been asked to forward staff requirement count so that recruitment process can be started.”

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “Grampanchayats lacked technical manpower. Now, the civic body needs to manage water supply, drainage, water treatment, electricity, garbage processing and other works in these areas. PMC will appoint technical and non-technical staff to cover the new areas. Staff will be recruited as per areas and population. All departments have been instructed to give their requirement by weekend.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP