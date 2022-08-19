PMC to appoint additional staff for merged villages

Following the merger of 34 villages, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has asked its departments to submit their manpower recruitment demand as it plans to appoint more staff to cover the extended areas.

Sachin Itape, head, PMC general administration department, said, “Earlier, these villages were managed by grampanchayats. With PMC taking over these areas, we need more staff to provide residents with civic facilities. Departments have been asked to forward staff requirement count so that recruitment process can be started.”

A civic official on condition of anonymity said, “Grampanchayats lacked technical manpower. Now, the civic body needs to manage water supply, drainage, water treatment, electricity, garbage processing and other works in these areas. PMC will appoint technical and non-technical staff to cover the new areas. Staff will be recruited as per areas and population. All departments have been instructed to give their requirement by weekend.”