PMC to charge MSEDCL ₹100 per metre for digging, cable-laying

Following the example of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reduce digging and cable-laying charges for the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL). Agencies carrying out such work will be required to restore and resurface the roads after excavation. For private companies, the rate remains ₹12,192 per running metre, while other government agencies will continue to receive a 50% discount. (HT)

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday approved the revised rates for underground cable-laying in the city. Currently, the rate for MSEDCL and other government agencies is ₹6,096 per running metre. In Nagpur, the rate applied is ₹100 per metre, and the same will now be implemented in Pune.

All government agencies, including Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), and others, must seek PMC’s permission before laying cables. For private companies, the rate remains ₹12,192 per running metre, while other government agencies will continue to receive a 50% discount. Agencies will be required to immediately restore dug-up roads, with a defect liability period of three years for the resurfaced stretches.

Additionally, PMC and MSEDCL will form a joint committee to remove feeders and electricity poles that obstruct traffic movement.