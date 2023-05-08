After Ambil Odha, PMC to clean Nagzari stream

After Ambil Odha, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to clean another important stream, Nagzari, which has transformed into a nullah, thanks to encroachments and drainage water mixing with it. Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil on Monday held a review meeting for Nagzari wherein he promised to make available the necessary funds for cleaning of Nagzari. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane and additional collector Mahesh Patil were also present at the meeting.

(Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Patil said, “Floods, mainly during the rainy season, disrupt and even endanger the lives of citizens living around Nagzari. Many a time, water enters their homes. There are other problems too like mosquitoes and the stench. To avoid this, the PMC must take immediate steps.” Patil directed the civic administration to deepen and widen Nagzari wherever possible and clean the stream before June this year.

The Nagzari stream separates the old city from the eastern parts, and flows through Guruwar Peth, Dudh Bhatti and Ganesh Peth among other areas. Earlier, the PMC administration led a presentation on the cleaning of Nagzari and claimed that it would need around ₹57 crore. Patil promised to make available to the PMC the necessary funds but instructed that work must start immediately.

For the last few years, the PMC has concentrated on cleaning the Ambil Odha but with the same almost complete, the civic body has decided to shift focus to Nagzari. Citizens living around this stream-turned-nullah have been demanding that it be cleaned for a long time now.