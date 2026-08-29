PMC to conduct special audit of property tax assessment in recently merged villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a special audit of property tax assessment in the villages recently merged into the civic limits; officials said. The audit will cover construction carried out between April 1, 2025 and August 1, 2026. The proposal was approved by the civic body’s standing committee; according to standing committee chairman, Shrinath Bhimale.

According to officials, the special audit will check whether properties have been assessed on an area smaller than the actual construction or under an incorrect category of usage. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

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The special audit will examine property-wise discrepancies in tax assessment and identify any revenue loss caused by error or omission. It will also fix responsibility for lapses, according to the proposal moved by corporator Ratnamala Sandeep Satav.

On Tuesday, there was an uproar during the PMC general body meeting over property tax pertaining to the recently merged villages, with opposition members staging a protest before mayor Manjusha Nagpure. Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) councillors raised slogans against the ruling BJP and civic administration, demanding withdrawal of the higher tax burden.

According to officials, the special audit will check whether properties have been assessed on an area smaller than the actual construction or under an incorrect category of usage. It will also establish how many buildings have not been assessed for property tax and whether unauthorised structures have resulted in revenue loss for the civic body. Furthermore, civic officials will verify property numbers, sanctioned and actual built-up area, taxable area, actual usage, tax assessment, reassessment, tax demand, collection and outstanding dues. A detailed, officer-wise report will be prepared to identify errors and fix responsibility. The audit will be carried out by joint inspection teams comprising officials from property tax, building, town planning and ward offices among others. The teams will cross-check building permissions and sanctioned plans with the actual construction and property tax records. Action will be taken against officials in case of irregularities, negligence or violation of rules. The detailed special audit report and an action taken report (ATR) will be placed before the standing committee within 30 days.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, the state government had directed that property tax in the recently merged villages should not exceed twice the tax levied by the respective gram panchayats, and had suspended recovery of arrears amid objections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, the state government had directed that property tax in the recently merged villages should not exceed twice the tax levied by the respective gram panchayats, and had suspended recovery of arrears amid objections. {{/usCountry}}

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