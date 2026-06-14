PMC to decentralise Ajitdada Pawar Urban Poor Health Scheme services

Pune: In a step to make healthcare assistance more accessible, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee on Friday approved a proposal to establish dedicated service counters for the Late Ajitdada Pawar Urban Poor Health Scheme in all 15 ward offices across the city, officials said.

PMC approves proposal to establish dedicated service counters for the Late Ajitdada Pawar Urban Poor Health Scheme in all 15 ward offices across the city. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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Standing committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale approved the proposal submitted by corporator Kalinda Punde.

The scheme provides financial assistance to economically disadvantaged patients suffering from serious and high-cost illnesses such as cancer, kidney disease and heart ailments.

At present, all administrative work related to the scheme is handled centrally through the PMC health department at its main building. Citizens are required to visit the central office for services such as issuance of membership identity cards, renewal of cards, approval of guarantee letters and verification of documents. Civic officials said the existing arrangement often forces beneficiaries to travel long distances, even for minor corrections in documents or routine administrative procedures.

Under the approved proposal, dedicated counters will be established in all 15 regional offices to provide services, including document verification, application acceptance and preliminary approval of cases at the local level.

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{{^usCountry}} Bhimale said, “Decentralising the scheme’s administration will make the process faster, more efficient and citizen-friendly.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bhimale said, “Decentralising the scheme’s administration will make the process faster, more efficient and citizen-friendly.” {{/usCountry}}

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The scheme

PMC launched the urban poor health scheme in 2010 and recently named it after Late deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Under the scheme, families with an annual income of less than ₹1.60 lakh can avail the benefits. PMC bears treatment costs up to ₹1 lakh whereas it bears costs up to ₹2 lakh in case of critical illness. The civic authority spends approximately ₹50 to 60 crore on the scheme each year.