News / Cities / Pune News / PMC to develop heritage corridor around Shaniwarwada using single colour code

PMC to develop heritage corridor around Shaniwarwada using single colour code

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 30, 2023 10:36 PM IST

Borrowing a leaf from cities in the West, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to develop a heritage corridor around Shaniwarwada by using a single colour code for all buildings, footpaths and bus stops in the vicinity.

The PMC had planned to develop the heritage corridor between Shaniwarwada and Vishrambaug Wada during the G20 conference, said official. (HT FILE PHOTO)
For the heritage corridor, the PMC plans to use the traditional Wada colour for most buildings, road furniture and even electric poles. While some of the buildings around Shaniwarwada are new, they will still be painted in the old Wada colour.

Additional municipal commissioner Vikas Dhakane said, “Actually, the PMC had planned to develop the heritage corridor between Shaniwarwada and Vishrambaug Wada during the G20 conference. However, as the focus of the administration was on infrastructural work, the work of the heritage corridor got delayed.”

“During the G20 conference, foreign delegates visited the old city. They visited Shaniwarwada, Nana Wada and Dagdusheth Ganpati among other places. They were very curious about the old Wadas and appreciated the Wada culture during the heritage walk,” Dhakane said.

Taking into consideration all this, it was decided to create a heritage corridor around Shaniwarwada.

Thursday, November 30, 2023
